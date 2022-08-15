Crunchyroll Streams Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's Unaired Episode OVA

"Eris the Goblin Slayer" began streaming on Monday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has begun streaming the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime's unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode titled "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The episode shipped with the anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume on March 16. The episode also got a preview screening in Japan on March 6. Funimation also streamed the episode.

The television anime's episode 16 showed the reunion of Rudeus and his father Paul when it aired last October. However, it did not show what Eris and Ruijerd did during that same time. The unaired side-story episode shows what happened on that day, as teased with a comment in episode 16 by Eris about getting rid of goblins. Ryota Ohsaka voices the new character Cliff, a young male sorcerer, in the episode.

The first part of the first anime season premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from July. Funimation streamed the season. The company described the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

The anime will have a second season.

Update: Updated streaming information about Funimation . Thanks, Angel M Cazares.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)