Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's Unaired Episode Previewed in Video

The official website for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series began streaming a promotional video on Wednesday for the unaired side-story anime episode that will ship with the anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume on March 16.

The website also revealed that Ryota Ohsaka will voice the new character Cliff in the episode. Cliff is a young male sorcerer.

The episode's title is "Eris no Goblin Tōbatsu" (Eris' Goblin Subjugation). The television anime's episode 16 showed the reunion of Rudeus and his father Paul when it aired on October 31. However, it did not show what Eris and Ruijerd did during that same time. The unaired side-story episode will show what happened on that day, as teased with a comment in episode 16 by Eris about getting rid of goblins.

The first part of the anime premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered on October 3, after a delay from July. Funimation streamed the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company describes the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) directed the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM was also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) designed the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

