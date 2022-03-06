Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announced at unaired episode's preview screening on Sunday

The preview screening of the unaired Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime episode announced on Sunday that production on a second television anime season based on Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series has been green-lit. The staff will announce the broadcast date and other details later.

The first part of the first anime season premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered on October 3, after a delay from July. Funimation streamed the season in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company described the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) directed the season at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM was also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) designed the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

