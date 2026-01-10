Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Wins Honorary Award at Astra Film Awards

KPop Demon Hunters wins Best Animated Feature, Best VO Performance, Best Original Song

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The firstanime film won the "Animation is Cinema" honorary award at the Hollywood Creative Alliance's (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association) 9th Annual Astra Film Awards on Friday.

The film was also nominated for Best Animated Feature, but lost to Kpop Demon Hunters . The two films competed against Arco , In Your Dreams , Little Amélie or the Character of Rain , and Zootopia 2 in the category.

KPop Demon Hunters also won Best Voice Over Performance for Arden Cho as Rumi and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

KPop Demon Hunters was also nominated for Best Sound for the "Astra Creative Arts Awards," but lost to Sinners .

The HCA hosts four sets of awards: the Astra Creative Arts Awards, the Astra Film Awards, the Astra Podcast Awards, and the Astra TV Awards. The organization is composed of critics, journalists, actors, producers, podcasters, publicists, writers, and "other creatives across the entertainment landscape."

Hayao Miyazaki won an Astra Award for Best International Filmmaker in 2024.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime won Best Anime Series, and Aleks Le won Best Lead Voice-Over Performance for his role as Sung Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- anime at the 2025 Astra TV Awards in June 2025.



Source: Press release