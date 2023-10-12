Toei Animation Announces New Dragon Ball Daima Anime (Updated)

Toei Animation announced during its Dragon Ball panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday that there will be a new anime in the franchise titled Dragon Ball Daima in fall 2024. Series creator Akira Toriyama is "deeply involved beyond his usual capacity" in this anime. He has panned entirely new episodes for the storyline.

Update: The company streamed the announcement trailer:

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

More information will be announced during the next Dragon Ball games battle hour on January 27-28.

Thetelevision anime series (pictured right) premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018.andstreamed the series as it aired, andreleased the series on home video.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide. The screenings include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub , with the film shown in 13 dubbed languages and 29 subbed languages.

