Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Rescheduled to June 11 After Toei Animation Hack

Originally slated for April 22

Toei announced on Thursday that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , has been rescheduled for June 11. It had been delayed due to the Toei Animation hack last month. Toei added that the entire staff is putting all their effort into meeting the new release date.

The film was slated to open in Japan on April 22, and then was slated to open in North America this summer. (The CG film's release schedule may differ depending on each country and region.)

As the name suggests, the film will have a focus on the "superhero" aspect. Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

Tetsuro Kodama is directing the film, and Naoki Satō is composing the music. Nobuhito Sue is the art director, Chikashi Kubota is the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung is the CG director.

Guest cast members include:

The staff has previously revealed new character designs for Dende, Korin, and Bulma, and teased that Whis will appear in the film.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise .



Toei Animation announced on March 11 that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a shutdown of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is currently investigating the matter. The hack affected the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime, starting with the episodes slated to air on the weekend of March 12-13. All four shows will resume airing new episodes during the April 16-17 weekend.

NHK reported on April 7 that according to its sources at Toei Animation , the hack was a ransomware attack. NHK quoted a company source as saying, "the impact on production is still continuing, and we are working hard to bring things back to normal."