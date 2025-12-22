Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil Full List of Top 2026 Manga

The 2026 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook released the full lists of top manga series on Friday.

Image via Amazon © Ao Kojima, Kadokawa

The top 20 on its list of manga for male readers are:

1. Hon Nara Uru Hodo by Ao Kojima (previously revealed)

2. Danmitsu by Tooru Seino

3. Strikeout Pitch by Kyu Sumiyoshi

4. Ichi the Witch by Osamu Nishi (story), Shiro Usazaki (art)

4. Mii-chan to Yamada-san by Nene Azuki

6. The Devil's in the Lunch Deals by Ishiko

7. Miharu no Senjō by Gouten Hamada (story), Kenshi Fujimoto (art)

8. Midori no Yokan-tachi by Midori Chiba

9. Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san by Kamome Maruyono

10. Kaijū o Kaibō Suru by Mado Saitō

11. Dig It by Yoshidamaru

12. Sōiu Ie no Ko no Hanashi by Takako Shimura

13. Silver Mountain by Kazuhiro Fujita

14. RIOT by Yūta Tsukada

14. Nba! by Uo Ayae

16. Atarashii Tomodachi: Kawajirō Tanpenshū by Kawajirō

17. Kappa no Kati to Tatari-domo no Ai by Natsujikei Miyazaki

18. Alice, Doko Made mo by Kiko Urino

19. The Backlasher by Sakumo Okada

19. Namae no Nai Byōki by Satoshi Miyagawa



Image via Amazon ©Yoico Fujimi, Leed Publishing

The top 20 on its list of manga for female readers are:

1. Half Is More by Yoico Fujimi (previously revealed)

2. Sukima by Yan Gao

3. Kishō Tenten by Sumako Kari

4. Tamon-san no Okashina Tomodachi by Toi Yoh

5. Shiokaze to Ryū no Sumika by Asato Shima

6. Nagi no Oitoma by Misato Konari

7. Ringo no Kuni no Jona by Arare Matsumushi

8. The One Within the Villainess by Nazuna Shiraume (manga), Makiburo (original story), Mai Murasaki (original character design)

8. Orizuru by Machiko Kyō

8. Host to Shachiku by Mitsuru Kawajiri

11. Your Castle’s Little Helper by Kazumi Kurihara (manga), Kazuhito Minagi (original story), PenekoR (original character designs)

11. Toshoshitsu no Kihara-san by Kaoru Maruyama

13. Genki de Ite ne by Haru Fujiwara

13. Tsukumogomi kara by panpanya

15. Otto no Yuigon ga "Dōjinshi Kake" Datta Mono de by Munko

15. Koisuru Lip Tint by Nana Kusunoki

15. Fall in Love, You False Angels by Koko Uzuki

18. Uesugi-kun Wants to Quit Being a Girl by Yū Yabuuchi

18. Sō Desu, Watashi ga Biyō Baka Desu. Goku Tsuya by Mankitsu

18. Sorairo Shingyō by Fumiyo Kouno

Inuhiko Doronoda 's Spacewalking With You manga topped the list for male readers, and Fumi Yoshinaga 's Tamaki & Amane manga topped the list for female leaders last year.

Among the top 10 on the list for male readers, Strikeout Pitch , Ichi the Witch , and The Devil's in the Lunch Deals are all available in English from various publishers. Among the top 10 on the list for female readers, Half Is More , Your Castle’s Little Helper , Fall in Love, You False Angels , and Uesugi-kun Wants to Quit Being a Girl are available in English from various publishers.

Source: Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook