Lazy Girl Momogusa's Tsuki Anmi Launches New Yuri Manga on January 17

Dare ka Ōkami-san no Shitsukekata Shirimasen ka!?

The February 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed last Thursday thatwill launch a new manga titled(Does Anybody Here Know How to Tame a Wolf?!) in the magazine's next issue on January 17. The magazine teases the manga as a romantic comedy between a tall, "wolf-like" delinquent girl, and a short, straight-laced disciplinary committee member.

Anmi launched the Lazy Girl Momogusa ( Momogusa-san ga Monogusa Sugiru!! ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in November 2024, where it is currently runnning. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on July 4.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English in November 2026.

Sources: Comic Yuri Hime February 2026 issue, Tsuki Anmi 's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.