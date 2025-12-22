News
Lazy Girl Momogusa's Tsuki Anmi Launches New Yuri Manga on January 17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dare ka Ōkami-san no Shitsukekata Shirimasen ka!? centers on size gap relationship
The February 2026 issue of Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed last Thursday that Tsuki Anmi will launch a new manga titled Dare ka Ōkami-san no Shitsukekata Shirimasen ka!? (Does Anybody Here Know How to Tame a Wolf?!) in the magazine's next issue on January 17. The magazine teases the manga as a romantic comedy between a tall, "wolf-like" delinquent girl, and a short, straight-laced disciplinary committee member.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
【🍎新連載予告🐺】— 餡実ツキ@桃草さん連載中 (@Anmi_ilust) December 18, 2025
\3万いいね感謝!!!/
来年1月発売の百合姫にて！
このふたりの月間連載が始まります！！
デッカイオオカミさん×生真面目ちっちゃ風紀委員の捕食系(？)からかいコメディ、
是非注目して頂けると嬉しいです✨️
本日発売の百合姫2月号に見開きカラー告知を頂いています...！！！ https://t.co/xJrw689BpX pic.twitter.com/TlgUCApRxl
Anmi launched the Lazy Girl Momogusa (Momogusa-san ga Monogusa Sugiru!!) manga in Kadokawa's Young Ace Up website in November 2024, where it is currently runnning. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on July 4.
Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English in November 2026.
Sources: Comic Yuri Hime February 2026 issue, Tsuki Anmi's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.