Weathercaster Yoshizumi Ishihara Guest Stars in Doraemon Anime's New Year Special 2025

Ishihara appears in special on December 31

TV Asahi revealed on Saturday that weathercaster and actor Yoshizumi Ishihara will appear in this year's New Year's Eve 1-Hour Special for the Doraemon anime on December 31.

Image via Doraemon's official website © 藤子プロ・小学館 ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK

The special this year will feature the "Space Western Kōya no Umatake" (Space Western: Umatake of the Wild) story, which brings Nobita and friends to planet Uma. The Snake gang is terrorizing the planet's local residents, who are a cross between horses and bamboo. Ishihara will play Morgan, a member of the Snake gang on planet Uma.

The special will air on December 31 at 9:00 a.m. JST.

The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), will premiere in Japan on February 27.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Sources: Doraemon anime's official website, Comic Natalie