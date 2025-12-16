Dragon Ball Pop-Up Store to Tour United States

Grab your Dragon Radar & hit up the pop-up store in 2026!

The Dragon Ball franchise announced on December 12 that it will take its pop-up store on tour next year. The " Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026" will begin in February 2026 and visit five states in the following order: Illinois, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and California.

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's X/Twitter account ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

As of press time, no dates have been announced. An event page for the tour has opened with information coming soon.