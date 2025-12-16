Interest
Dragon Ball Pop-Up Store to Tour United States
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Grab your Dragon Radar & hit up the pop-up store in 2026!
The Dragon Ball franchise announced on December 12 that it will take its pop-up store on tour next year. The "Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026" will begin in February 2026 and visit five states in the following order: Illinois, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and California.
As of press time, no dates have been announced. An event page for the tour has opened with information coming soon.
Sources: Dragon Ball franchise's's Instagram account, Dragon Ball franchise's X/Twitter account, Dragon Ball Pop-Up Tour USA 2026's website