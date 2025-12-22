Kei Sanbe Ends The 13th Footprint Manga

Manga about family's adventure following mysterious postcards launched in 2023

Image via Amazon © Kei Sanbe, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site published the final chapter of Kei Sanbe 's The 13th Footprint ( 13-kai Me no Ashiato ) manga on December 19.

Sanbe launched the manga on Comic Newtype in March 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 10.

Yen Press licensed the manga and published the second volume in English on December 2. The manga is also available on the BookWalker Global service. Yen Press describes the story:

Following their son Ao's release from the hospital, Touya and Haru were all ready to start a new life with him in their picturesque new home. But that was before the postcards arrived... Each postcard details an event— one that won't happen until the next day. Follow this family on an adventure to unravel the mystery, stopping to help everyone they can along the way.

Sanbe launched another manga in March 2023 titled Reto the Protector in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine. Square Enix 's Manga UP! is publishing the manga digitally in English.

Sanbe most recently launched the Snow Drop ~Anata no Shi o Nozomimasu~ (Snow Drop ~I Desire Your Death~) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine on November 7.

Sanbe serialized ERASED ( Boku dake ga Inai Machi ) from 2012 to March 2016, and serialized a spinoff manga from June to November 2016. The manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 'Reader Award' in 2014, the Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, and 2017's Seiun comic award. Yen Press has released the manga in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2016. Netflix also produced a Japanese live-action series adaptation that premiered in December 2017.

Sanbe launched the For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017, and ended it in July 2022. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. Sanbe also launched the Island in a Puddle ( Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima ) manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in November 2019 and ended it in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Source: Comic NewType

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.