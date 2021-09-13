Kei Sanbe's Island in a Puddle Manga Ends on September 28

Manga's 5th, final volume will ship on November 22

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kei Sanbe 's Island in a Puddle ( Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima ) manga will end in the magazine's 20th issue on September 28.

Amazon is listing that the manga's fifth volume will be the final volume. The volume will ship on November 22.

Sanbe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in November 2019. The manga's fourth volume had previously listed that the manga's story was nearing its climax. The volume shipped on July 21.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the series and will release it starting in 2022. The company describes the manga:

The tiny apartment where Minato lives may as well be an isolated island in the middle of the ocean. Despite still being in elementary school, it falls on his shoulders to care for his little sister Nagisa, who never stops asking when their mother will make one of her infrequent visits home. On one of those visits, their mother takes them to an amusement park, only to give Minato some cash and leave them on a Ferris wheel… but as the wheel reaches the top, lightning strikes, and, instead of his sister, Minato sees the corpse of a woman… and, reflected in the glass looking back at him, an unfamiliar and menacing face!

Sanbe serialized ERASED ( Boku dake ga Inai Machi ) from 2012 to March 2016, and serialized a spinoff manga from June to November 2016. The manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 'Reader Award' in 2014, the Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, and 2017's Seiun comic award. Yen Press has released the manga in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2016. Netflix also produced a Japanese live-action series adaptation that premiered in December 2017.

Sanbe launched the ongoing For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.