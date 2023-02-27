ERASED Author Kei Sanbe Launches New Manga on March 25

New period drama manga titled Otogi no Hako no Reto

The March issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine revealed on Saturday that manga creator Kei Sanbe will launch a new manga titled Otogi no Hako no Reto in the magazine's next issue on March 25. The magazine describes the manga as a "sword-fighting period drama set in the northern country." The manga will have a color opening page, and will also feature on the issue's cover. The manga will feature counseling and cooperation by Akan Ainu Consuln, an organization "aimed at disseminating Ainu culture and protecting Ainu intellectual property."

© Kei Sanbe, Square Enix

Sanbe serialized ERASED ( Boku dake ga Inai Machi ) from 2012 to March 2016, and serialized a spinoff manga from June to November 2016. The manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 'Reader Award' in 2014, the Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, and 2017's Seiun comic award. Yen Press has released the manga in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2016. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2016. Netflix also produced a Japanese live-action series adaptation that premiered in December 2017.

Sanbe launched the For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017, and ended it in July 2022. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. Sanbe also launched the Island in a Puddle ( Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima ) manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in November 2019 and ended it in September 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.