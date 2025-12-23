LDH Japan's Battle of Tokyo Project Posts Animation Sequences

Animation featured in Battle of Tokyo -Utsukushiki Uso- screenings next month

The official YouTube channel for LDH Japan 's Battle of Tokyo "mixed reality entertainment" project began streaming the animation part for the project's Live in Theater: Battle of Tokyo -Utsukushiki Uso- screenings on Wednesday. The sequences feature animation by the newly established LDH Animation brand.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The sequences starsas ZERO,as SherRock, andas the Keeper of the Online Palace, and the narrator.

LDH Japan , the entertainment company best known for managing the EXILE dance and vocal unit and its various spinoffs, launched the Battle of Tokyo project in 2019. Idol groups GENERATIONS , THE RAMPAGE , FANTASTICS , BALLISTIK BOYZ and PSYCHIC FEVER — collectively known as the "Jr. EXILE Sedai" (Jr. EXILE Generation) — are part of the project. Each member has their own counterpart character in the project, whose story takes place in an elaborate setting featuring super-powered characters who traverse two mirror worlds: the real world of Shin Tokyo (New Tokyo), and the fantasy world of Chō Tokyo (Super Tokyo). The project has spawned five albums, five novel volumes, a manga, and numerous concerts.

Live in Theater: Battle of Tokyo -Utsukushiki Uso- screens footage from the project's various concerts (mixed with music videos) and the entirely new animation short previewed above. The screenings start in theaters in Japan on January 23.

Source: Comic Natalie