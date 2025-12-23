News
LDH Japan's Battle of Tokyo Project Posts Animation Sequences
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official YouTube channel for LDH Japan's Battle of Tokyo "mixed reality entertainment" project began streaming the animation part for the project's Live in Theater: Battle of Tokyo -Utsukushiki Uso- screenings on Wednesday. The sequences feature animation by the newly established LDH Animation brand.
The sequences stars Yūki Kaji as ZERO, Yūma Uchida as SherRock, and Tomokazu Sugita as the Keeper of the Online Palace, and the narrator.
LDH Japan, the entertainment company best known for managing the EXILE dance and vocal unit and its various spinoffs, launched the Battle of Tokyo project in 2019. Idol groups GENERATIONS, THE RAMPAGE, FANTASTICS, BALLISTIK BOYZ and PSYCHIC FEVER — collectively known as the "Jr.EXILE Sedai" (Jr.EXILE Generation) — are part of the project. Each member has their own counterpart character in the project, whose story takes place in an elaborate setting featuring super-powered characters who traverse two mirror worlds: the real world of Shin Tokyo (New Tokyo), and the fantasy world of Chō Tokyo (Super Tokyo). The project has spawned five albums, five novel volumes, a manga, and numerous concerts.
Live in Theater: Battle of Tokyo -Utsukushiki Uso- screens footage from the project's various concerts (mixed with music videos) and the entirely new animation short previewed above. The screenings start in theaters in Japan on January 23.
Source: Comic Natalie