News
LDH Japan Launches LDH Animation Brand Focused on Anime Production
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
As an anime studio, LDH Animation will produce original works, as well as works based on comics and novels, and will utilize the CG technology from LDH Digital. LDH Animation's licensing business will include the team that planned and produced the "BATTLE OF TOKYO Chō Tokyo Kakuchō-ten" (BATTLE OF TOKYO Super Tokyo Expansion Exhibition) and "BATTLE OF TOKYO Wafers" events, which were held at Shibuya Tsutaya and other locations from May 2024. LDH Japan launched the Battle of Tokyo "mixed reality entertainment" project in 2021.
LDH Animation will also focus on investing in anime theme songs, licensing characters and works, and promoting merchandising projects.
Former Walt Disney Japan and Studio Ghibli president Koji Hoshino, and Masahiko Ibaraki, who served as the eighth editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump and senior managing director at Shueisha, will serve as LDH Animation's advisors.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web