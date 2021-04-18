The press conference for LDH Japan 's Battle of Tokyo "mixed reality entertainment" project announced on Sunday more details on the anime, game, and other digital and virtual contents planned in the initiative. 38 members of LDH's GENERATIONS from Exile Tribe , The Rampage from Exile Tribe , Fantastics from Exile Tribe , and Ballistik Boyz from Exile Tribe performance groups — collectively known as the "Jr. EXILE Sedai" (Jr. EXILE Generation) — are contributing to the project.

Each of the 38 Jr. EXILE members is creating his own character, who battle the other super-powered characters as avatars in the dark corners of Chō Tōkyō (Super Tokyo), a city miraculously rebuilt in the future after a great disaster. Craftar is producing the "real-time animation" with a motion-capture system. Yūsuke Kozaki ( BBK/BRNK , Speed Grapher , Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters ) is designing the characters, and Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor , Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack , Record of Lodoss War novel art) is handling the mechanical designs.

The groups' avatars are:

GENERATIONS )

The thieves Mad Jesters ( The bodyguards Rowdy Shogun ( The Rampage )

The illusionists Astro9 ( Fantastics )

The hackers Jiggy Boyz (Ballistik Boyz)



The press conference announced the first batch of voice cast members:

Jr. EXILE will launch their new album Battle of Tokyo Time 4 Jr. EXILE on June 23. The Battle of Tokyo Vol. 1 novel already introduced the project's story in February, and Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eureka Seven ) and Norihisa Hiranuma (High & Low) penned the story for the upcoming hybrid live-action/animated music videos. The animated portions features the four groups' avatars.

