Destroy Your Gundam with Real-Life Gundam W Self-Destruct Button
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Have you ever wanted to destroy your own Wing Gundam with a self-destruct button? Now you can (sort of) with the “Mission Complete” Ballpoint Pen, the D-level prize from the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary line of Bandai Namco's raffle brand Ichiban Kuji.
Ichiban Kuji announced the prize line on Monday. The line will be available through the Ichiban Kuji Online service starting on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Japan Time. Player can try their luck at 900 yen per drawing (about US$6). The announcement jokes, “The D Prize is an item you'll want to press … 💣💥”
The full lineup of prizes are:
A Prize: Wing Gundam Bustisan bust
B Prize: Heero Yuy Masterlise figure
C Prize: Big Visual Stand (3 variants)
D Prize: “Mission Complete” Ballpoint Pen
E Prize: MS Head Magnet (5 variants)
F Prize: Acrylic Stand Collection (20 variants)
G Prize: Clear Poster (13 variants)
Last One Prize: Wing Gundam Zero EW Bustisan bust
Sources: Ichiban Kuji's X/Twitter account, Ichiban Kuji via Hachima Kikō