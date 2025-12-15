Destroy Your Gundam with Real-Life Gundam W Self-Destruct Button

The “button” will be available through the Ichiban Kuji raffle

Have you ever wanted to destroy your own Wing Gundam with a self-destruct button? Now you can (sort of) with the “Mission Complete” Ballpoint Pen, the D-level prize from the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary line of Bandai Namco 's raffle brand Ichiban Kuji.

Image via 1kuji.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

Ichiban Kuji announced the prize line on Monday. The line will be available through the Ichiban Kuji Online service starting on January 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Japan Time. Player can try their luck at 900 yen per drawing (about US$6). The announcement jokes, “The D Prize is an item you'll want to press … 💣💥”

The full lineup of prizes are:

A Prize: Wing Gundam Bustisan bust

B Prize: Heero Yuy Masterlise figure

C Prize: Big Visual Stand (3 variants)

D Prize: “Mission Complete” Ballpoint Pen

E Prize: MS Head Magnet (5 variants)

F Prize: Acrylic Stand Collection (20 variants)

G Prize: Clear Poster (13 variants)

Last One Prize: Wing Gundam Zero EW Bustisan bust

Image via x.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE