I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand TV Anime Unveils 2 Cast Members

posted on by Alex Mateo
Series casts Yui Ishikawa as Celliss, Mayu Sagara as Sia

The staff for the television anime of Ezogingitune and illustrator DeeCHA's I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand (Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita.) light novel series unveiled two cast members and a new teaser visual on Tuesday:

I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand visual
© Ezogingitune, SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners

The newly announced cast includes:

Yui Ishikawa as Celliss Morton, Goran's daughter

I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand Celliss
© Ezogingitune, SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners
Mayu Sagara as Sia Wolcott, a warrior of the wolf beastkin tribe

I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand Sia
© Ezogingitune, SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners

I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
© えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会
The anime will premiere in 2026.

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Kanbe (Viper's Creed) is directing the anime at Gekkō. Mitsutaka Hirota (Edens Zero) is handling the series composition. Majiro (Macross Delta) is designing the characters.

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the manga in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the seventh volume shipped in July 22. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 7. The series has over 4.25 million copies in circulation.

