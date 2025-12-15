I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand TV Anime Unveils 2 Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Ezogingitune and illustrator DeeCHA 's I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ( Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita. ) light novel series unveiled two cast members and a new teaser visual on Tuesday:

The newly announced cast includes:

Yui Ishikawa as Celliss Morton, Goran's daughter

Mayu Sagara as Sia Wolcott, a warrior of the wolf beastkin tribe

The anime will premiere in 2026.

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series composition. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is designing the characters.

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the manga in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the seventh volume shipped in July 22. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 7. The series has over 4.25 million copies in circulation.

