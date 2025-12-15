Salaryman Yamasaki Shigeru Manga Gets New Short Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Hikaru Tanaka 's Salaryman Yamasaki Shigeru manga announced on Monday a new short anime for the series produced with the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors. New episodes are published on a special official website, the Salaryman Yamasaki Shigeru TikTok account, and the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors' YouTube channel. All four episodes are available to watch now.

Episode 1

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Episode 2

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Episode 3

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Episode 4

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

andreprise their roles as Shigeru and his boss, respectively.

IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks adapted the series for a short anime adaptation in November 2024.

The manga centers on the strange everyday lives of the eccentric office worker Shigeru and his magnanimous boss. In the first anime episode, "Singapore," Shigeru and his boss try to figure out what a mysterious lever does.

Tanaka launched the manga on Twitter (now known as X) in 2013. The manga became viral in Japan. Pony Canyon and later Kodansha compiled and published the manga in book volumes starting in 2014.