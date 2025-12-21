The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Anime Debuts in July 2026

New teaser visual revealed

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed the July 2026 debut for the second season of the television anime of Yūsei Matsui 's The Elusive Samurai ( Nigejōzu no Wakagimi ) manga. The first season will re-air on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in April 2026, before the second season debuts on the same programming block in July 2026.

The event also revealed a teaser visual and video.

Image via The Elusive Samurai anime's website © 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in July 2024. streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub.

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) directed the first season at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) designed the characters.

DISH// performed the opening theme song "Plan A," and artist Botchi Boromaru performed the ending theme song "Kamakura STYLE."

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui ( Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro , Assassination Classroom ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021, and the series is ongoing. The manga won at the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2024.

