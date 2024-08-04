Crunchyroll Reveals The Elusive Samurai Anime's English Dub Cast

© 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

began streaming the Englishof the television anime of's) manga on Saturday.

The English dub cast includes:

The anime premiered on July 6 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV channels. (The anime is also running on 26 more channels.) The series is airing on Saturdays. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) is designing the characters.

DISH// is performing the opening theme song "Plan A," and artist Botchi Boromaru is performing the ending theme song "Kamakura STYLE."

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui ( Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro , Assassination Classroom ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021, and the series is ongoing.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)