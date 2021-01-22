Viz Media to Publish Yusei Matsui's New Manga in English

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump Twitter account announced on Thursday that the service will publish Yusei Matsui 's Nigejozu no Wakagimi (The Young Lord Who is Skilled at Escaping) manga in English. The series will launch on Sunday.

The manga will also debut in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on January 25. It will have 52 pages in its first chapter including an opening color page, and the manga will also feature on the cover of the eighth issue. The "escaping historical fact story" centers on a hero who has been lost to history and is now unknown.



Matsui worked as an assistant to Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo manga creator Yoshio Sawai , and then debuted his 23-volume Neuro - Supernatural Detective manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005. That manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2007-2008, and Viz Media began streaming the series in 2011.

Matsui then launched Assassination Classroom in 2012, and ended the series in March 2016 with 21 volumes. Viz Media published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series in 2015, and the show's 25-episode second season premiered in 2016. Funimation streamed both series and released them on home video. The manga also inspired the Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days' Time anime film in 2016, and two live-action film adaptations in 2015 and 2016. The Koro Sensei Quest! spinoff manga also inspired a net anime series and an anime film.

