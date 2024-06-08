News
The Elusive Samurai Anime's New Promo Video Reveals July 6 Premiere
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A streamed special for the television anime of Yūsei Matsui's The Elusive Samurai (Nigejōzu no Wakagimi) manga debuted a new promotional video on Saturday. The video announces that the anime will debut on July 6 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV channels. (The anime will also run on 13 more channels.) The series will air on Saturdays.
Cast members Asaki Yuikawa, Yūichi Nakamura, and Hinaki Yano (who also hosted Saturday's streamed special) will appear at an advance premiere screening at Kamakura City on June 23.
The anime will star rookie voice actress Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki and Yūichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige.
The cast includes:
- Hinaki Yano as Shizuku
- Mari Hino as Kojirō
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako
- Aoi Yūki as Kazama Genba
- Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki
Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority, series director for both Love Rice series) is directing the anime at CloverWorks, and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!) is designing the characters.
Other staff members include:
- Prop Design: Yogoinu
- Sub-Character Design: Saki Takahashi
- Color Design: Kazuko Nakashima
- Art Director: Ayumi Kojima
- Background Art: taracod / takao
- Historical Architecture Research: Riichi Kamome (name romanization not confirmed)
- Typography: Yūto Hama
- Special Effects: Chiemi Irisa
- Director of Photography: Yūya Sakuma
- CG Director: Kanemi Arisawa (name romanization not confirmed) / Katsuaki Miyaji
- Editing: Daisuke Hiraki
- Sound Director: Akiko Fujita
- Sound Effects: Tomokazu Mitsui
Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.
Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:
After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!
Matsui (Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro, Assassination Classroom) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021, and the series is ongoing.
Source: The Elusive Samurai anime's streamed special