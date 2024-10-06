The Elusive Samurai Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st Season's final episode aired in Japan on September 28

This year's 45th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that the television anime of's) manga will get a second season.

The anime's first season premiered on July 6 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) directed the first season at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) designed the characters.

DISH// performed the opening theme song "Plan A," and artist Botchi Boromaru performed the ending theme song "Kamakura STYLE."

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui ( Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro , Assassination Classroom ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021, and the series is ongoing. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on September 4.