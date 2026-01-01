Mitsuba Takanashi's Otome Tsubaki wa Warawanai Manga Enters Final Arc

Takanashi states "goal is still far off"

Manga creator Mitsuba Takanashi revealed on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on Wednesday that her Otome Tsubaki wa Warawanai ( Otome Tsubaki Never Laughs ) manga has entered into its final arc, but also stated that "the goal is still far off."

The manga centers on Tsubaki Kanno, a 25-year-old straightforward woman who works at a stationery shop.

Takanashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine in October 2018. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2019, and the 13th volume will ship on January 23.

The manga went on hiatus in May 2023 for Takanashi to have surgery and treatment, after she found out she had breast cancer. The manga resumed serialization in November that same year.

Takanashi launched the Sumika Sumire manga in August 2013 in Cocohana , and ended the series in its 11th volume, which shipped in June 2018. The manga inspired an eight-episode live-action television adaptation that premiered in February 2016.

Takanashi ended her Crimson Hero manga in 2008, and Viz Media published the manga as one of the four launch titles in the Shojo Beat magazine in 2005 in North America. DC Comics ' shuttered CMX Manga imprint also published Takanashi's The Devil Does Exist manga.