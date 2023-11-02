Mitsuba Takanashi Resumes Otome Tsubaki wa Warawanai Manga on November 28

Takanashi returns from hiatus after breast cancer surgery, treatment

Otome Tsubaki wa Warawanai

The December issue of'smagazine announced on Friday thatwill resume her) manga in the next issue on November 28.

Takanashi announced her hiatus in May to have surgery and treatment, after she found out she has breast cancer. Takanashi also announced the manga's return on her X (formerly Twitter) account, saying she is doing very well after the surgery, and thanks the readers for waiting for the manga's return, as well as the magazine's staff and her assistants for supporting her.

Takanashi launched the manga in Cocohana magazine in October 2018. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2019, and the 10th volume on July 25.

The manga centers on Tsubaki Kanno, a 25-year-old straightforward woman who works at a stationery shop.

Takanashi launched the Sumika Sumire manga in August 2013 in Cocohana , and ended the series in its 11th volume, which shipped in June 2018. The manga inspired an eight-episode live-action television adaptation that premiered in February 2016.

Takanashi ended her Crimson Hero manga in 2008, and Viz Media published the manga as one of the four launch titles in the Shojo Beat magazine in 2005 in North America. DC Comics ' shuttered CMX Manga imprint also published Takanashi's The Devil Does Exist manga.