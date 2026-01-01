A Sign of Affection Manga Heads Toward Climax

Manga launched in 2019; anime adaptation debuted in 2024

© Suu Morishita, Kodansha

Manga creator Suu Morishita posted a New Year greeting on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on Thursday, and also revealed that their A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga is heading toward its climax.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Kodansha 's K MANGA service both publish the manga in English digitally. Kodansha USA describes the manga:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 13.

The manga's anime adaptation debuted in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streams an English dub .