Kodansha's K Manga Service Adds Suu Morishita's A Sign of Affection Manga

© Suu Morishita, Kodansha

Yubisaki to Renren

's K Manga service announced on Tuesday that it has added's) manga as a simulpub. The service also added the latest chapters.

Kodansha USA Publishing had previously released the manga as a simulpub on other services, but it removed the series from those services earlier this year.

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed and released the manga digitally in 2020. Kodansha USA released the manga's first volume in print in February 2021, and it will release the seventh volume on October 24. Kodansha USA describes the manga's story:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in the Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The manga also inspired a musical stage play adaptation in 2021.

The manga is getting a television anime in January 2024.

Source: K Manga's Twitter account