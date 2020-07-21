Kodansha Comics Launches Simulpub of A Sign of Affection Manga

Kodansha Comics announced on Tuesday that it is offering Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga as a simulpub, with US$1.99 for each monthly chapter on the same day as Japan. The simulpub is available on Amazon Kindle, Comixology , BookWalker and Crunchyroll starting Tuesday. The print edition will start shipping next spring, and Kodansha Comics posted an interview with Morishita.

Kodansha Comics is already offering the manga digitally by volume. It describes the manga's story:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the second volume on May 13, and Kodansha Comics published the second volume in English digitally on July 7.

Morishita launched the Shortcake Cake manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in November 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Morishita published three spinoff chapters in April and May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final volume in July 2019. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English and it published the eighth volume on May 5.

Morishita also launched the Hoshokukei Heroine ni Ato 1-nen Inai ni Taberaremasu (I Will Be Eaten by a Predatory Heroine Within the Next Year) manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in November 2018. Square Enix released the first compiled volume last October.

Source: Email correspondence