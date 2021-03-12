A Sign of Affection Manga Gets Musical in June

Erika Toyohara, Takahisa Maeyama star in musical from June 4-13 in Tokyo

Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) is inspiring a musical from June 4-13 at the Honda Theater in Tokyo. A website opened for the musical on Thursday.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right, starting with top row):

Erika Toyohara as Yuki

Takahisa Maeyama as Itsuomi

Manatsu Hayashi as Rin

Saho Aono as Ema

Ikeoka Ryōsuke as Ōshi

Kodai Miyagi as Shin

Ryuji Kamiyama as Kyōya

Maiko Tanaka is directing the musical. Sanae Iijima is writing the screenplay. Kiyoko Ogino is composing the music. Kiyomi Maeda is in charge of choreography.

Tickets go on sale on April 17.

Kodansha Comics is offering Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga as a simulpub, with US$1.99 for each monthly chapter on the same day as Japan. The simulpub is available on Amazon Kindle, Comixology , BookWalker and Crunchyroll .. Kodansha Comics released the first volume in print on February 23.

Kodansha Comics is also offering the manga digitally by volume. It describes the manga's story:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the fourth compiled book volume on March 12, and Kodansha Comics published the third volume in English digitally on December 29.