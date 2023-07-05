Suu Morishita's A Sign of Affection Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2024

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual and promotional video, main cast and staff, and January 2024 premiere.

Morishita also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The anime's main cast includes:

Sumire Morohoshi as Yuki Itose

Yū Miyazaki as Itsuomi Nagi

Yūta Murano ( Kakushigoto , Brave Beats ) is in charge of storyboards, and is also directing the anime at Ajia-do . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Uma Yuru , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kasumi Sakai (Animation Director for Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Komi Can't Communicate , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is composing the music.

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed and released the manga digitally in 2020. Kodansha USA released the manga's first volume in print in February 2021, and the seventh volume will release on October 24. Kodansha USA describes the manga's story:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in the Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The manga also inspired a musical stage play adaptation in 2021.