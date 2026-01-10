News
Live-Action 10Dance Film Nominated for GLAAD Award
posted on by Anita Tai
The GLAAD Media Awards announced on Wednesday that the live-action film of Satoh Inoue's 10Dance boys-love manga is nominated for an award in the Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV category this year.
The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will honor its winners in a ceremony in Los Angeles on March 5.
The 10 Dance film premiered on Netflix on December 18. The film ranked in Netflix's Global Top 10 in the Non-English Movies category for two weeks after its release.
Ryōma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive, The Deer King) and Keita Machida (live-action Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!, Yu Yu Hakusho, Alice in Borderland) starred in the film as Shinya Suzuki and Shinya Sugiki, respectively. Shiori Doi (live-action River's Edge, The Tiger and Her Wings) played Aki Tajima, Shinya Suzuki's dance partner. Anna Ishii (live-action Oshi no Ko, Girl Gun Lady) played Fusako Yagami, Shinya Sugiki's dance partner.
Keishi Ōtomo (live-action Rurouni Kenshin films) directed the film, and co-wrote the script alongside Tomoko Yoshida (live-action I Want to Eat Your Pancreas). Masaru Yokoyama (A3! Season Spring & Summer, 2022's Urusei Yatsura, Horimiya) composed the music.