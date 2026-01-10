Live-Action 10Dance Film Nominated for GLAAD Award

Awards ceremony set for March 5

The GLAAD Media Awards announced on Wednesday that the live-action film of Satoh Inoue 's 10Dance boys-love manga is nominated for an award in the Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV category this year.

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will honor its winners in a ceremony in Los Angeles on March 5.

The 10 Dance film premiered on Netflix on December 18. The film ranked in Netflix 's Global Top 10 in the Non-English Movies category for two weeks after its release.

Ryōma Takeuchi ( Kamen Rider Drive, The Deer King ) and Keita Machida (live-action Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , Yu Yu Hakusho , Alice in Borderland) starred in the film as Shinya Suzuki and Shinya Sugiki, respectively. Shiori Doi (live-action River's Edge , The Tiger and Her Wings ) played Aki Tajima, Shinya Suzuki's dance partner. Anna Ishii (live-action Oshi no Ko , Girl Gun Lady ) played Fusako Yagami, Shinya Sugiki's dance partner.

Keishi Ōtomo (live-action Rurouni Kenshin films) directed the film, and co-wrote the script alongside Tomoko Yoshida (live-action I Want to Eat Your Pancreas ). Masaru Yokoyama ( A3! Season Spring & Summer , 2022's Urusei Yatsura , Horimiya ) composed the music.

