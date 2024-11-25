News
10 Dance Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Film on Netflix in 2025
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Production company Episcope announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of Satoh Inoue's 10 Dance boys-love manga, which will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2025. Ryōma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive, The Deer King) and Keita Machida (live-action Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!, Yu Yu Hakusho, Alice in Borderland) star in the film as Shinya Suzuki and Shinya Sugiki, respectively.
W主演 #竹内涼真 × #町田啓太— Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@NetflixJP) November 25, 2024
監督 #大友啓史
Netflix映画『#10DANCE』制作決定🎉
原作 #井上佐藤 による、漫画を実写化！
性格も何もかも正反対な二人はぶつかりながらも、互いに切磋琢磨し、徐々に距離を縮めていく。
官能の本格競技ダンス映画、始動。
2025年配信＆続報をお楽しみに✨… pic.twitter.com/DyqFsRenI3
Keishi Ōtomo (live-action Rurouni Kenshin films) is directing the film, and is co-writing the script alongside Tomoko Yoshida (live-action I Want to Eat Your Pancreas). Masaru Yokoyama (A3! Season Spring & Summer, 2022's Urusei Yatsura, Horimiya) is composing the music.Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:
Shinya Sugiki, the dashing lord of Standard Ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, passionate king of Latin Dance: The two share more than just a first name and a love of the sport. They each want to become champion of the 10-Dance Competition, which means they'll need to learn the other's specialty dances, and who better to learn from than the best? But old rivalries die hard, and things get complicated even further when they realize there might be more between them than an uneasy partnership…
Inoue published the manga in Takeshobo's Reijin and Reijin Bravo! manga websites from December 2011 to April 2015. The manga then moved to Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016, and then to Kodansha's YanMaga Web site in December 2021. Kodansha published the magazine's seventh compiled book volume in January 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing published the seventh volume in English in September 2023.
Source: Comic Natalie
