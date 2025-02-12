Netflix to Premiere Live-Action 10Dance Film in December

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will premiere the live-action film of adaptation of Satoh Inoue 's 10 Dance boys-love manga in December. The company unveiled a screenshot:

Ryōma Takeuchi ( Kamen Rider Drive, The Deer King ) and Keita Machida (live-action Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , Yu Yu Hakusho , Alice in Borderland ) star in the film as Shinya Suzuki and Shinya Sugiki, respectively.

Keishi Ōtomo (live-action Rurouni Kenshin films) is directing the film, and is co-writing the script alongside Tomoko Yoshida (live-action I Want to Eat Your Pancreas ). Masaru Yokoyama ( A3! Season Spring & Summer , 2022's Urusei Yatsura , Horimiya ) is composing the music.

Image via Amazon Satoh Inoue, Kodansha, KodanshaUSA

Shinya Sugiki, the dashing lord of Standard Ballroom, and Shinya Suzuki, passionate king of Latin Dance: The two share more than just a first name and a love of the sport. They each want to become champion of the 10-Dance Competition, which means they'll need to learn the other's specialty dances, and who better to learn from than the best? But old rivalries die hard, and things get complicated even further when they realize there might be more between them than an uneasy partnership…

is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Inoue published the manga in Takeshobo 's Reijin and Reijin Bravo! manga websites from December 2011 to April 2015. The manga then moved to Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016, and then to Kodansha 's YanMaga Web site in December 2021. Kodansha published the magazine's seventh compiled book volume in January 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing published the seventh volume in English in September 2023.