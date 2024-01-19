A Sign of Affection TV Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, January 20 Premiere

© 森下suu・講談社／ゆびさきと恋々a作委員会

revealed on Friday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of Suu Morishita's Yubisaki to Renren (A Sign of Affection) manga on Saturday. The English cast includes:

Jason Lord is directing the English dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Leah Clark is credited for the adaptation. Nathanael Harrison is the mixer. Victor Acosta is the engineer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS NTV on January 6. The anime has Japanese subtitles on TV and streaming in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as it airs

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

With these hands, I want to tell you that I love you… The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media. Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi... Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her.

Yūta Murano ( Kakushigoto , Brave Beats ) is in charge of storyboards, and is also directing the anime at Ajia-do . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Uma Yuru , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kasumi Sakai (Animation Director for Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Komi Can't Communicate , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is composing the music.

Japanese band Novelbright are performing the anime's opening theme song "Yuki no Oto" (The Sound of Snow), and musical group ChoQMay are performing the ending theme song "snowspring."

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also publishing the manga digitally.

