Dan Da Dan Season 3 Anime Reveals Visual, 2027 Premiere

2nd season ended on September 18

The staff for the anime of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga announced during Anime Festa on Sunday revealed a key visual and 2027 premiere for the third season:

Image courtesy of GKIDS © Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

Image via DAN DA DAN anime's website © Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The second season debuted on television on July 3 in the "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block. The series is being streamed. The second season ended on September 18 with its 12th episode.

Fūga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora (storyboarder and unit director on the first season) are both credited for directors on the second season at Science SARU . The new season features a returning cast. Mutsumi Tamura plays Evil Eye (Jashi).

Aina The End performs the opening theme song "Kakumei Dōchū" (On the Way). WurtS performs the ending theme song "Doukashiteru" (Something's Wrong with Them).

GKIDS began screening DAN DA DAN : EVIL EYE , the theatrical premiere of the season's first three episodes, in North America on June 6. The film screened in 1,085 theaters and earned an estimated US$3,096,000 in its opening weekend. The theatrical premiere screened in Asia outside of Japan on May 30 from Muse, and screened in Europe on June 7 from ADN .

The first season premiered in Japan in October 2024 on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the anime worldwide. The season had 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service. Viz Media publishes the manga in English. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English digitally.

