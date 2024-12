Dan Da Dan Anime Gets 2nd Season in July 2025

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the television anime of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga is getting a second season in July 2025. The service will stream the second season. The company also unveiled a visual:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The 12th and final episode airs on Friday (effectively, Thursday).

Image via DAN DA DAN anime's website © 龍幸伸/集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会

The series premiered in Japan on October 3 onand's Super Animeism TURBO programming block.began streaming the anime worldwide on October 3 at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

Fūga Yamashiro ( Tatami Time Machine Blues assistant director) directed the anime at Science SARU , and Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Composer kensuke ushio ( Chainsaw Man , DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird ) scored the music. Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) designed the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda ( Mob Psycho 100 ) designed the aliens and supernatural entities. Hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts performed the opening theme song "Otokone," and ZUTOMAYO performed the ending theme song "TAIDADA."

Crunchyroll describes the story:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

DAN DA DAN : First Encounter , the theatrical screening of the first three episodes, earned an estimated US$1,005,531 during its limited-time screening in the U.S. in September.

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service, and Shueisha will publish the 18th compiled volume on January 4. Viz Media publishes the manga in English and released the 10th volume on December 19. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English digitally.

Source: Email correspondence