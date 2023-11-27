Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan Manga Gets TV Anime by Science Saru in 2024

MBS began streaming a teaser promotional video to announce that a television anime of Yukinobu Tatsu 's Dandadan "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga will premiere next year.

Fūga Yamashiro ( Tatami Time Machine Blues assistant director) is directing the anime at Science SARU , and Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the serie scripts. kensuke ushio is composing the music. Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters, and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and supernatural entities.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A nerd must fight powerful spirits and aliens all vying for the secret power of his “family jewel,” so who better to fight alongside him than his high school crush and a spirit granny?! Momo Ayase and Okarun are on opposite sides of the paranormal spectrum regarding what they'll believe in and what they won't. Their quest to prove each other wrong leads them down a path of secret crushes and paranormal battles they'll have to participate in to believe! Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong—Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service, and Shueisha will publish the 12th volume on December 4.

The Dandadan stage event at Jump Festa 2024 will provide news on the the anime, including the cast, on December 16.

Source: Comic Natalie