The Vermillion Mask Anime Debuts This Year

Image via The Vermilion Mask anime's website © Nabana Naba, Dr.Poro, SHONENGAHOSHA / “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee

The official X (formerly) account for the anime adaptation ofand's) manga announced on Monday that the anime will be broadcast in 2026.

Yomiuri TV describes the anime:

At the center of the story is Peru, a young apprentice mask maker who loses control under the influence of a cursed mask, slaying both his master and comrades in a tragic outburst. Wracked with guilt, Peru sets off on a journey to destroy the legendary masks his master once crafted, crossing paths with unlikely allies and deadly foes. What unfolds is a gripping battle for redemption, as both the fate of Peru's soul and the world itself hang in the balance.

Tetsuaki Watanabe ( BLUELOCK season 1) is directing the anime at 100Studio (WOW Studio). Gai Hazako is the assistant director. Daisuke Ōhigashi ( Fate/strange Fake ) is in charge of series composition. Hisashi Higashijima ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles ) is drawing the character designs. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director. Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music.

Dr.Poro and Naba launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in February 2021. Shonengahosha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 7.

Orange's emaqi e-bookstore platform publishes the manga in English.