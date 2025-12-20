Kill Blue TV Anime Reveals More Cast, April 2026 Debut in Trailer

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video for the television anime of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kill Blue manga. The video reveals six more cast members and the show's April 2026 debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The event also revealed a visual for the series.

Image via Kill Blue anime's X/Twitter account ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

The new cast members include:

Yūko Sanpei as Juzo Ogami as a youth

Image via Kill Blue anime's website ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Fūka Izumi as Noren Mitsuoka

Image via Kill Blue anime's website ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Shūichirō Umeda as Kotatsu Nekota

Image via Kill Blue anime's website ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Takeo Ōtsuka as Tenma Tendo

Image via Kill Blue anime's website ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Atsumi Tanezaki as Chisato Shiraishi

Image via Kill Blue anime's website ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Yumi Uchiyama as Eri Wanibuchi

Image via Kill Blue anime's website ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

The above video also teases the character Shin Kohazame.

Image courtesy of DMM.com LLC © Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

Shunsuke Takeuchi will voice the protagonist (adult) Juzo Ogami.

Hiro Kaburagi ( Great Pretender , Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster ) is directing the anime at CUE , and Miho Daidōji (animation director for Kuroko's Basketball TV anime's 3 seasons and Last Game film) is designing the characters.

This will be the first television series for which CUE is serving as the main animation production studio. Internet service and game developer DMM established CUE in 2023 with Production I.G 's former executive officer and production manager Rui Kuroki as president and CEO.

Fujimaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2023, and ended it on September 1. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped on December 4. A novel adaptation titled Kill Ao Secret Report ( Kill Blue Secret Report) by Kiyoko Hoshi also shipped on December 4.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the first volume:

Juzo Ogami's a legend. Even among hit men, his name sends shivers down spines. There's never been a job he couldn't handle—that is, until the day he wakes up as a teenager! But how has his body transformed? To find out, he'll have to infiltrate the one place he thought he'd never find himself in again…school!

Viz Media released the fourth volume in print on December 9. MANGA Plus is also releasing the manga digitally.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. The manga inspired three television anime series, two compilation anime films, a new anime film, a sequel manga, a light novel, a spinoff manga, and a series of stage plays. Viz Media also published the manga in English.

Fujimaki published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2020, and then published an "academy comedy action" one-shot manga titled "Kiruaoharu" in December 2021.