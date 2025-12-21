'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' 2nd Season Anime Previews Ending Theme in Video

2nd season debuts on January 12

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed a new commercial for the second season of the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga, which previews the ending theme song for the first time.

The second season will premiere onandon January 12 at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing on. The series will stream early onstarting on January 12 at 11:30 p.m.will stream the new season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Mutsumi Tamura joins the cast as Sakura Heartrock. The new cast also includes Yukari Tamura as Hamu-chan and Tomokazu Sugita as Penta.

South Korean girl group ILLIT will perform the anime's opening theme song "Sunday Morning," and Japanese singer-songwriter Yuika will perform the ending theme song "Ohime-sama ni wa Narenai" (I Can't Become a Princess).

The first season premiered in January 2024 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime also streamed on the ABEMA streaming service. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The first season had 12 episodes.

Yōko Kanamori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) directed the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) was in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) composed the music.

Publisher Shueisha describes that the manga's story is about "a princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!"

Haruhara ( Senyū. ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. The manga went on hiatus in early December 2024 so Haruhara could focus on their health, and returned on December 31. The manga ended on August 19. The manga's 18th compiled book volume shipped on November 4, and the 19th and final volume will ship on January 5.