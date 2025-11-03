'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' 2nd Season Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television

of

and

's

(

Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu

South Korean girl group ILLIT will perform the anime's opening theme song, and Japanese singer-songwriter Yuika will perform the ending theme song. The second season will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Kansai TV in January 2026.

The second season will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Kansai TV in January 2026. The series will stream early on ABEMA . Crunchyroll will stream the new season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Mutsumi Tamura joins the cast as Sakura Heartrock.

The first season premiered in January 2024 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime also streamed on the ABEMA streaming service. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The first season had 12 episodes.

Yōko Kanamori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) directed the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) was in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) composed the music.

Publisher Shueisha describes that the manga's story is about "a princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!"

Haruhara ( Senyū. ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga in English that October. The manga went on hiatus in December 2024 so Haruhara could focus on their health, and returned on December 31. The manga ended on August 19. The manga's 18th compiled book volume will ship on November 4.