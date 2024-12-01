Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Manga Enters 1-Month Hiatus

Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei announced on Tuesday that the Tis Time for "Torture," Princess (Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu) manga will enter a hiatus for a month. Haruhara is focusing on their health and recovery after a recent hospitalization for several days in early November. The writer's uvula is swollen as a result of numerous colds. The series will return on December 31.

Image via Shonen Jump

Haruhara noted that they are doing fine now and have already resumed work, including drafting the storyboard layouts of future chapters and checking the anime's production workflow.

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga in English that October.

Crunchyroll announced in November that it will stream the second season of the Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. The release date is yet to be determined.

The anime's first season premiered on January 8 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.



Source: Shonen Jump+