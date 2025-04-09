Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Game's PC Version Launches on April 30

Image via Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos game's website © 2024 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos

International announced on Wednesday that it will release the motorcycle action game for PC viaon April 30 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The game launched physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West on January 28.

The game has a "Magazine Edition" that includes the physical game (digital for PC), an artbook, poster set, sticker set, official soundtack, reversible cover sleeve, exclusive trading card, and in-game costumes.

Players take control of six different playable characters on a motorcycle and collect Dogoos, who have been let loose on 15 different stages. The game features English and Japanese audio and English, French, and Spanish (Spain) text.

The game debuted in Japan in June 2024.

Source: Press release