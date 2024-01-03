Crunchyroll to Stream Blue Exorcist - Shimane Illuminati Saga, Kingdom Season 5, The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids, More Anime

©加藤和恵/集英社・「青の祓魔師」製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the following series as part of the winter 2024 anime season (languages in parentheses):

The company will announce more titles in the future.



Crunchyroll streamed English-subtitled trailers:

Kingdom Season 5 The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids Mr. Villain's Day Off 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

Crunchyroll previously announced multiple anime that it will stream for the upcoming season.

Source: Email correspondence