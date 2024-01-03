×
News
Crunchyroll to Stream Blue Exorcist - Shimane Illuminati Saga, Kingdom Season 5, The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Mr. Villain's Day Off, 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the following series as part of the winter 2024 anime season (dub languages in parentheses):

The company will announce more titles in the future.

Crunchyroll streamed English-subtitled trailers:

Kingdom Season 5

The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids

Mr. Villain's Day Off

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

Crunchyroll previously announced multiple anime that it will stream for the upcoming season.

Source: Email correspondence

