Crunchyroll to Stream Blue Exorcist - Shimane Illuminati Saga, Kingdom Season 5, The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Mr. Villain's Day Off, 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the following series as part of the winter 2024 anime season (dub languages in parentheses):
The company will announce more titles in the future.
Kingdom Season 5
- January 6 — Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga (English, French, German, pictured right)
- January 6 — Kingdom Season 5
- January 6 — The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
- January 7 — Mr. Villain's Day Off
- January 7 — 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess
- January 12 — The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
Crunchyroll previously announced multiple anime that it will stream for the upcoming season.
Source: Email correspondence