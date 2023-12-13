News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2024 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Solo Leveling, Metallic Rouge, Sengoku Youko, more
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2024 season:
December 29
January 1
January 3
- Classroom of the Elite Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)
- Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 (English)
January 5
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House (English and Latin American Spanish)
- Sasaki and Peeps (English)
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
- The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi)
January 6
- One Piece - Egghead Island arc
- Solo Leveling (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu)
- A Sign of Affection (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German)
- Tales of Wedding Rings
January 7
- 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Brazilian Portuguese)
- Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)
January 8
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese)
- The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil (English)
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi)
- High Card Season 2
January 9
- Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord (Hindi)
January 10
- Metallic Rouge (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu)
- Sengoku Youko
January 11
January 13
- Bucchigiri?! (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi)
January 14
- Meiji Gekken: 1874
- The Fire Hunter Season 2
Crunchyroll lists the following anime as "coming soon:"
- Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 (Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Hindi)
- The Witch and the Beast (English)
The following anime are continuing from the previous season: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Apothecary Diaries, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Soaring Sky! Precure, Shangri-La Frontier, and Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc.
The company will announce more titles at later dates.
