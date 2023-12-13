×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey (2 days left) • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Winter 2024 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Solo Leveling, Metallic Rouge, Sengoku Youko, more

sl_kv_prt3_draft-1_en_2_rgb
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
© Solo Leveling Animation Partners
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the winter 2024 season:

December 29

January 1

January 3

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 9

January 10

  • Metallic Rouge (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu)
  • Sengoku Youko

January 11

January 13

  • Bucchigiri?! (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi)

January 14

Crunchyroll lists the following anime as "coming soon:"

The following anime are continuing from the previous season: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Apothecary Diaries, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Soaring Sky! Precure, Shangri-La Frontier, and Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc.

The company will announce more titles at later dates.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum (13 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives