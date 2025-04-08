Days With My Stepsister Author: 2nd Anime Season Has Not Been Green-Lit

Days With My Stepsister author Ghost Mikawa clarified on X (formerly Twitter ) on April 2 that a second season of the Days With My Stepsister television anime has not been green-lit. The novelist saw other social media posts stating a second season of the anime series has been announced, and noted that their company alone could not decide if a second season of Days With My Stepsister can be made, but would do their best. Mikawa asked fans for their continued support.

While I was ego-surfing, I came across a post that seemed to say something like the second season of Days With My Stepsister had been announced, but it hasn't.

There might be some people who misunderstood because of my announcement the other day, but my company can't make decisions like confirming a second season of the TV anime.

I'll do my best, but it's not an easy thing at all, so please support my efforts without rushing for results~

The confusion regarding a hypothetical second Days With My Stepsister anime season apparently stems from an April 1 post by Mikawa. The long post announced the author's appointment as Executive Officer at Tailpot Co. Ltd. and detailed the “circumstances that lead me to take on this role.” Mikawa stated in the post that they would announce two separate projects on April 2 and April 5, with one involving Days With My Stepsister . The author did not mention a second anime season of Days With My Stepsister in the April 1 post.

…

Now, as for what I'll specifically be doing as an executive officer… I've already been entrusted with producing two content brands.

I'll announce two major projects, one project on April 2 and second on April 5. By the way, one of them is an initiative related to my work Days With My Stepsister .

If this doesn't succeed, I might get sacked as an executive officer, so once the announcements are made, I'd really appreciate your support, everyone! (Though I think “sacked” might be an exaggeration. It's an exaggeration…right…?)



※This post is not an April Fool's prank.

The April 2 announcement involved a new social media anime brand Happy Jack, which will produce light anime and short anime for video streaming platforms such as YouTube and TikTok . The first light anime by Happy Jack is "Do-man Bu!" The first episode is available on Happy Jack's YouTube channel. No mention of a second season for Days With My Stepsister is mentioned in the post.

Mikawa's April 5 announcement revealed the new all-ages ASMR brand Mellowvoice and its first two products, new Days With My Stepsister ASMR stories. Two ASMR stories with 80 minutes of content each will be released on May 5 and May 11. The first ASMR story follows Saki Ayase throughout the events of the anime series. The second ASMR story features Akiko Ayase's conversations with other adults about their lives and how they view their children. The Days With My Stepsister ASMR stories will be sold exclusively through DLsite for 1,760 yen (about US$12.00) each. Again, there is no mention of a second anime season.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会

Ghost Mikawa

Days With My Stepsister

The television anime of writerand illustrator's) novels debuted in July 2024. streamed the series as it aired.

The novels center on Yuta Asamura, whose parent gets remarried when he is in high school and he gains a new beautiful younger stepsister, Saki Ayase. Saki is also the #1 student in her grade. Both of them have some knowledge on male-female relationships through their parents, and in order to not cause discord in the family they agree to be not too confrontational but not too compromising either, with a moderate amount of distance between them. Saki is starved for familial love but repeatedly tries to be alone, and Yuta is bewildered at how to be a proper older brother. They gradually learn to become comfortable with each other.

Kadokawa published the first novel in January 2021, and the 13th volume shipped in Japan on February 25. Mikawa previously wrote the My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! light novel series.

Yumika Kanade is drawing a manga adaptation. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped on March 24.

Sources: DLsite, Happy Jack's YouTube channel, Ghost Mikawa 's X/ Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4) via Otakomu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.