Ghost Mikawa's Days With My Stepsister Novels Get TV Anime

Novels center on stepsiblings slowly becoming comfortable with one another

The "Natsu no Gakuensai 2022" event for Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J light novel imprint announced on Sunday that writer Ghost Mikawa and illustrator Hiten 's Gimai Seikatsu ( Days With My Stepsister ) novels are getting a television anime adaptation.

Hiten drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The above video features the following cast:

The novels center on Yuta Asamura, whose parent gets remarried when he is in high school and he gains a new beautiful younger stepsister, Saki Ayase. Saki is also the #1 student in her grade. Both of them have some knowledge on male-female relationships through their parents, and in order to not cause discord in the family they agree to be not too confrontational but not too compromising either, with a moderate amount of distance between them. Saki is starved for familial love but repeatedly tries to be alone, and Yuta is bewildered at how to be a proper older brother. They gradually learn to become comfortable with each other.

Kadokawa published the first novel in January 2021, and the sixth novel volume will ship on August 25. Mikawa previously wrote the My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! light novel series.

Yumika Kanade is drawing a manga adaptation. The manga's first volume shipped on April 26.



