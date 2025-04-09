Gang King's Daiju Yanauchi Launches New Manga on April 21

New manga Batsu centers on corporate worker whose peaceful life is upended by incident

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA © Daiju Yanauchi, Shonengahosha, Kodansha

Young King Bull

Batsu

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday thatwill launch a new manga titled(Punishment) in the magazine's next issue on April 21. The manga will serialize new chapters monthly (despite the magazine releasing two new issues every month).

The manga centers on a corporate worker named Satō, whose peaceful life is upended by an incident that he could have never predicted. In the midst of unbearable loss, an unstoppable rage emerges within Satō's heart.

Yanauchi launched the Gang King manga (pictured right) in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine from 2003 to 2013. The manga switched publishers to Kodansha in 2016, beginning serialization in Magazine Special , and moving to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine and then Evening in 2017, finally ending in that manga in April 2021. The manga had 37 compiled book volumes. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 27th volume on March 11.