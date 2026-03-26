Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Darwin's Game Omnibus Edition, Resident Evil: Death Island, Egnaro the Star-Eating Killer, 3 More Manga

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Thursday that it will publish the omnibus volume of FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga, and the first volume of Arata Yamaji 's Egnaro the Star-Eating Killer ; Shin Kazuki's Even After Doronjo-sama Was Reincarnated She Remained a Villainess ; Kamatama's Nova, Little Girl in the Monster Forest ; Zino's Resident Evil: Death Island ; and Nae Serizawa 's The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess manga.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: Darwin's Game

Author: FLIPFLOPs

Release Date: October 20

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Description: Kaname Sudo's life changes forever when he accepts an invitation to Darwin's Game , a mysterious mobile app that thrusts its players into real-life battles using supernatural “Sigils” with terrifying effects. Suddenly hunted by deadly foes, Kaname must outthink and outfight seasoned players as he uncovers the truth behind the game… and the shadowy organization controlling it.

A gripping blend of action, mystery, and strategy, Darwin's Game is the breakout hit by creator duo FLIPFLOPs , known for their intricate plotting and sharp, cinematic artwork. The popular anime adaptation introduced millions to its deadly world, but the manga delivers even deeper lore, more intense battles, and expanded character development.

This omnibus edition collects the first three volumes in a single, value-packed release, the perfect entry point for new readers and a must-have for fans.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga ended in October 2023, with an epilogue chapter published the next month.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February 2020.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: Egnaro the Star-Eating Killer ( Hoshi-kui Koroshi Egnaro )

Author: Arata Yamaji

Release Date: December 8

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Description: Brace yourself for an unforgettable plunge into the depths of a shattered world with Egnaro: The Star-Eating Killer Vol. 1. In a land torn apart by a colossal rift that splits the earth, adventurers risk everything to uncover hidden treasures and ancient relics called “inheritance.” At the center of this brutal frontier is Egnaro, a complex and driven protagonist waging a deadly journey with one astonishing goal: to kill a god.

Crafted by Arata Yamaji , known for his detailed art and narrative work on A Certain Scientific Accelerator , this title blends fantasy, science fiction, mystery, and adventure into a bold new epic. The stark, visceral landscapes and ominous depths evoke both wonder and dread, while every page pulses with kinetic energy and enigmatic world-building.

Readers who crave layered mythology, fierce battles, and characters driven by obsession will be captivated by this gripping opening volume, a must-read for discerning manga fans seeking something daring, original, and unforgettable.

Yamaji launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in February 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in April 2025. The manga was canceled in August due to "various circumstances" that have led Yamaji to only be able to work on the manga intermittently.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: Even After Doronjo-sama Was Reincarnated She Remained a Villainess (Doronjo-sama wa Tenseishitemo Akuyaku Reijō no Mama datta)

Author: Shin Kazuki

Release Date: September 1

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Description: From the legendary Time Bokan universe comes a hilarious new twist on isekai and villainess tropes! In Even After Doronjo-sama Was Reincarnated She Remained a Villainess, the infamous Doronjo, notorious rival to Yatterman , finds herself transported to a brand-new fantasy world after defeat. Rather than reforming, she embraces her villainous identity in this strange new land and sets out to make the Dorombo Gang's name feared and adored once more!

Created by Shin Kazuki from original Tatsunoko Production material, this manga blends comedy, fantasy, reincarnation, and royal scheming into a story that's as outrageous as its heroine. This first volume introduces readers to Doronjo's bold antics, surprising alliances, and over-the-top schemes as she adapts (or resists adapting) to her new life.

With familiar nods to Yatterman fans and fresh fantasy flair for newcomers, Vol. 1 delivers lovable chaos, genre parody, and wicked charm from page one. Dive in and find out just how villainy survives… and thrives!

Kazuki launched the series in Mag Garden 's web manga site MAGKAN in January 2024. The manga ended in August.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: Nova, Little Girl in the Monster Forest ( Mamono no Mori no Shojo Nova )

Author: Kamatama

Release Date: November 17

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Description: Nova, Little Girl in the Monster Forest Vol. 1 invites readers into a tender, slightly eerie world where monsters and humans live side-by-side and a cheerful girl named Nova dreams of mastering the earth's blessing known as “Magia.” Raised among the forest's creatures, Nova's sunny curiosity hides a secret only the forest lord Cerberus seems to know… a mystery that unfurls through slice-of-life scenes, folkloric encounters, and small, affecting revelations.

This first volume delivers Kamatama's warm, expressive art and steady pacing. It's an ideal read for fans of gentle fantasy, character-driven storytelling, and whimsical monster tales; the volume balances cozy everyday moments with an undercurrent of mystery that keeps readers turning pages.

If you love atmospheric manga that blends folklore, heart, and subtle suspense, Nova's forest is one you'll want to visit again and again.

Kamatama launched the ongoing manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi manga website in November 2024.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: Resident Evil: Death Island

Author: Zino

Release Date: October 6

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Description: Experience the terrifying next chapter in the Resident Evil saga with Resident Evil: Death Island Vol. 1, a manga adaptation that plunges you into the darkest heart of the franchise . Set against the ominous prison island of Alcatraz, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers confront a mysterious bioterror outbreak that turns the island into a battlefield of horror and survival.

Crafted by acclaimed manga artist Zino collaboration with CAPCOM and the Death Island Film Partners, this volume brings cinematic scale to manga panels, blending pulse-pounding action with atmospheric dread. Developed from the hit CG animated film Resident Evil: Death Island , the story expands the Resident Evil universe with heart-stopping encounters, explosive set pieces, and character-driven drama.

Whether you're a seasoned fan of the Resident Evil video games or a newcomer to biopunk horror manga, this volume offers a compelling entry point into a world where survival comes down to courage, strategy, and nerve. Don't miss this essential addition to your collection, where every page turns fear into adrenaline.

The Resident Evil: Death Island manga is the adaptation of the 2023 CG animated film of the same title in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil series. Zino launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Hu section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's compiled book volume in April 2024.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess ( Shiitagerareta Tsuihō Ōjo wa, Tensei Shita Densetsu no Majo Deshita )

Author(s): Tōko Amekawa (original story), Kuroyuki (original character design), Nae Serizawa (manga)

Release Date: September 1

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Description: Princess Claudia's life should be tragic… pushed from a window by her uncle, coldly ignored, and dismissed by all. But when her past-life memories awaken, she remembers she was Adelheid, a legendary witch who once commanded legions of magicians. Now reborn, she refuses to be anything but herself: fabulously powerful and utterly carefree!

With unrivaled magic that can shake the world and a reluctant, grumpy boy named Noah in tow as her servant, Claudia sweeps aside opposition, unravels dark curses, and reshapes her destiny, even if it means napping mid-battle and snuggling up after using too much power.

Featuring stunning artwork by Nae Serizawa , original character designs by Kuroyuki , and a tone that balances whimsy, romance, and high fantasy, this manga adaptation will delight fans of magic-driven adventures and quirky heroines.

The manga is an adaptation of writer Tōko Amekawa and illustrator Kuroyuki 's light novel series of the same title. Serizawa launched the manga on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in 2023.

Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.